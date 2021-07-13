ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard a writ petition seeking appointment of a woman as a member in the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

A high court (IHC) bench comprises of Justice Aamir Farooque issued notices to Secretary Law and Chairman CII seeking their reply within two weeks.

The petitioner pleaded the court to declare that at least one woman should be included in the Council for more diverse representation under Article 228 of the constitution.

“Absence of a woman member in the CII is contravention of the Article 228,” Zainab Janjua Advocate argued before the court (IHC).

The counsel of the petitioner further argued that the CII should have at least eight and not more than 20 members. “The Council have currently 12 members but not a single woman among them,” Advocate Zainab Janjua said.

“The importance and urgency of such matters is underscored by the Federal Government’s recent recommendation that the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021 having already been passed by the National Assembly, now be reviewed by the council,” the petitioner said.

The petitioner said that this is just one example of the many instances where the Council would and has required a female perspective. Petitioner’s counsel adopted that given the nature and impact of its functions, the Council be representative of a wide range of interests and backgrounds.