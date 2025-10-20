ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed registrar office objections to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohaib Afridi’s petition seeking permission to meet incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in jail.Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition along with the registrar’s objections.

Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of Chief Minister Afridi.

The court issued notices to the interior secretary, Punjab home secretary, inspector general of police, and the superintendent of Adiala Jail for October 23.

Afridi’s lawyer argued that the registrar had raised several objections, including that a similar judicial decision had already been made, and questioned how Afridi could file such a petition without a cabinet decision.The lawyer clarified that this objection was baseless since the provincial cabinet had not yet been formed.

The court overruled the registrar’s objections and issued notices to all concerned parties.It is worth noting that the registrar’s office had earlier raised multiple objections to the petition seeking a jail meeting with Imran Khan.