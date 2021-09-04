LAHORE: Punjab police forces have decided to establish the anti-women harassment and violence cell in all districts across the province that will ensure the response to the complaints within 15 minutes.

Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Inam Ghani issued the orders while chairing a session via video link. The session was attended by the senior police officers to review the steps for halting increasing incidents of crime and violence against women.

IGP Inam Ghani directed to make the anti-women harassment and violence cell operational in all districts within a week.

The special cells will ensure the merit-based probe into such cases, whereas, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations was given the responsibility to closely monitor the establishment of the cells while lady police officers will be working as victim support officers in the special cells.

The provincial police chief said that the special cells will work under the supervision of CPOs and DPOs and an awareness campaign will be launched after the establishment of the cells. He also directed to finalise arrangements for telephone lines to receive complaints of the citizens.

The decisions came after the number of violent incidents in the provincial capital Lahore including the assault on a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob and others.

Earlier on August 29, Punjab police chief Inam Ghani had introduced an Android application ‘Women Safety App” to provide quick response & help for women in emergency situations by ‘pressing a panic button’.