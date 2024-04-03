In the Supreme Court, the hearing of the automatic notice on the issue of the letter of the judges of the Islam High Court is going on.

A 7-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa is hearing the automatic notice, the bench also includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Mandukhel, Justice Atharmanullah, Justice Musrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, 6 judges of the Islamabad High Court made allegations of interference of secret agencies in the affairs of the judiciary.

An inquiry commission headed by Justice Retired Tasadeq Hussain Jilani was established by the federal government to investigate the matter, but Justice Retired Tasadeq Hussain Jilani resigned from the commission.

The Supreme Court had automatically taken notice of the matter, while various lawyers and the Lahore High Court Bar have also filed constitutional petitions in this regard.

At the beginning of the hearing, lawyer Hamid Khan said, “We have filed a petition yesterday from the Lahore High Court Bar, the Lahore Bar is the largest bar that has filed a petition, on which the Chief Justice of Pakistan said, Hamid Khan, who knows the law better than you?” Gone are the days when the Chief Justice had the will, now there is a three-member committee that decides the cases, neither the committee should exercise the authority of the court nor the court should exercise the authority of the committee.

He said that the committee should not interfere with the work of the court and the court should not interfere with the work of the committee, nowadays we are bringing back the era of Goebbels, propaganda! (Joseph Goebbels was Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda).

The Chief Justice asked the lawyer Hamid Khan if he had filed any petition, then told the committee, that the petitions are published in the newspapers before they are filed, is it for pressure? I don’t come under anyone’s pressure.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa remarked that a new thing has started, lawyers are saying to take notice automatically, and the lawyer who talks about taking notice automatically should leave the practice.

He said that democracy requires that you accept that the opponent has won, I do not meet lawyers individually, I meet as a representative of the bar.