Another element of corruption is that the cards of Young Engineers are bought, Kazim Mansoor
Some time ago the expenses which were in lakhs have now turned into crores, Zahoor Sarwar
ISLAMABAD:Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Muhammad Afzal (Ex-Chairman NDMA) talk in Sachi Baat programme
If there is an element of corruption in an institution, then a forensic audit should be conducted, Muhammad Afzal
Institutions that use Paisa Direct should have regular audits
All over the world, commissions and authorities have been converted into corporate bodies
A 5-year forensic audit of the institution should be done to identify the people involved in corruption
The news of corruption reaches the newspapers but nothing is done at the ground level
We must get to the root of the issues, who is doing it and who is doing it
Pakistani engineers did not get as much opportunity as they should have on megaprojects
Engineer Zahoor Sarwar (member body Pakistan Engineering Council) talk in Sachi Baat programme
Pakistan Engineering Council was created in 1976 with great intentions
It was a rule that no constructor can take a contract without a license from the Pakistan Engineers Council
Pakistan Engineering Council knows all and several cases have gone to FIA
Constructors who were banned were re-authorized in 2022, members of the Governor’s
The country’s economy is falling because of white collar crime, not because of corruption
The mafia controlling the PAC is very strong
Talk by Kazim Mansoor (candidate for Chairman Engineering Council) in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi”.
Rules of Pakistan Engineering Council approved by Assembly, Kazim Mansoor
Rules of Pakistan Engineering Council ignored in CPEC agreements, Kazim Mansoor
Ignoring our engineers in CPEC contracts led to unemployment, Kazim Mansoor
There was also a law of the Engineering Council that any foreign company would do a joint venture with Pakistani engineers
If engineers do not have jobs then what will they do
Due to the increase in unemployment, corruption in the institution has also increased
If the country will not implement the laws, how can corruption be reduced
Hyder Ali (candidate for Vice Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council) talk in Sachi Baat program
Pakistan Engineering Council has more than 60 members in the governing body
When a chairman is elected, he does not even consult other colleagues
Whenever someone becomes a dictator then his situation becomes like Bangladesh
There is a need to focus on improving the quality of education in the field of engineering
Steps must be taken to provide employment opportunities for engineers in Pakistan
The only option young engineers have is to vote
Why Young Engineers can’t become Chairman Engineering Council
The situation of engineers in the country is on the rise, Young Engineer Ahsan Malik talks
Mohammad Afzal suggested that special seats should be reserved for young engineers in Parliament