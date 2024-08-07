Another element of corruption is that the cards of Young Engineers are bought, Kazim Mansoor

Some time ago the expenses which were in lakhs have now turned into crores, Zahoor Sarwar

ISLAMABAD:Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Muhammad Afzal (Ex-Chairman NDMA) talk in Sachi Baat programme

If there is an element of corruption in an institution, then a forensic audit should be conducted, Muhammad Afzal

Institutions that use Paisa Direct should have regular audits

All over the world, commissions and authorities have been converted into corporate bodies

A 5-year forensic audit of the institution should be done to identify the people involved in corruption

The news of corruption reaches the newspapers but nothing is done at the ground level

We must get to the root of the issues, who is doing it and who is doing it

Pakistani engineers did not get as much opportunity as they should have on megaprojects

Engineer Zahoor Sarwar (member body Pakistan Engineering Council) talk in Sachi Baat programme

Pakistan Engineering Council was created in 1976 with great intentions

It was a rule that no constructor can take a contract without a license from the Pakistan Engineers Council

Pakistan Engineering Council knows all and several cases have gone to FIA

Constructors who were banned were re-authorized in 2022, members of the Governor’s

The country’s economy is falling because of white collar crime, not because of corruption

The mafia controlling the PAC is very strong

Talk by Kazim Mansoor (candidate for Chairman Engineering Council) in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi”.

Rules of Pakistan Engineering Council approved by Assembly, Kazim Mansoor

Rules of Pakistan Engineering Council ignored in CPEC agreements, Kazim Mansoor

Ignoring our engineers in CPEC contracts led to unemployment, Kazim Mansoor

There was also a law of the Engineering Council that any foreign company would do a joint venture with Pakistani engineers

If engineers do not have jobs then what will they do

Due to the increase in unemployment, corruption in the institution has also increased

If the country will not implement the laws, how can corruption be reduced

Hyder Ali (candidate for Vice Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council) talk in Sachi Baat program

Pakistan Engineering Council has more than 60 members in the governing body

When a chairman is elected, he does not even consult other colleagues

Whenever someone becomes a dictator then his situation becomes like Bangladesh

There is a need to focus on improving the quality of education in the field of engineering

Steps must be taken to provide employment opportunities for engineers in Pakistan

The only option young engineers have is to vote

Why Young Engineers can’t become Chairman Engineering Council

The situation of engineers in the country is on the rise, Young Engineer Ahsan Malik talks

Mohammad Afzal suggested that special seats should be reserved for young engineers in Parliament