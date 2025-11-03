DG ISPR said 1,667 Terrorists Neutralized in Operation: Abdul Rafay Niazi

Our armed forces are capable of responding to any kind of threat: Raja Qamar ul Islam, we want the supremacy of the constitution in the country: Iqbal Khan, we want negotiations to take place: Mahmood Maulvi

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat said, businesses are closing in the country, if the industry runs, the situation in the country will be fine, unemployment is common in the country and people are craving bread.

According to Daily Patriot Editor Abdul Rafay Niazi, the DG ISPR conducted a briefing today (Monday), addressing the Afghanistan operation, providing figures on killed terrorists, and accusing India of committing terrorism. DG ISPR said that the decision regarding the Gaza peacekeeping force will be made by the government and parliament. Emphasising Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that 1,667 terrorists, including 128 Afghan nationals, were neutralised in over 6,200 intelligence-based operations.

MNA Muslim League-N Raja Qamar ul Islam said India does not want peace in Pakistan, our armed forces are capable of responding to any kind of threat, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leadership are not being involved in any matters, Adiala’s matters are different, PTI people attack in groups, politicians’ job is to negotiate, We also want to have talks, but PTI people are not willing to talk to anyone, we want them to meet the founder, the government kept asking PTI for talks again and again, PTI not ready for talks with anyone, founders will not be spared from any violence, the founder must be released from the courts, people’s trust in PTI is rising, Politicians must negotiate, PTI people practice politics of violence, the conversation of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in front of us, Despite this, the Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we must abandon the politics of opposition, Ask PTI founder for talks, there is never politics with guns, we should all think about the country’s economy, PTI people only beat sticks, we are ready for negotiations, the government will show flexibility in every way, but PTI people should also think, cases registered for May 9, we will accept whatever decision the court makes regarding the founder.

MNA PTI Iqbal Khan said Our struggle is for the people, If there is Pakistan, then we are all, there is no supremacy of the Constitution in the country, PTI will continue its struggle to restore democracy in the country, Afghans are making the situation in Pakistan worse, India is involved in all these matters, they want to disrupt the peace of Pakistan, terrorists should listen, we will not allow anyone to disrupt Pakistan’s security, this is the mistake of Afghanistan and India, The founder is being treated very unfairly, whatever the situation, we stand with the founder, when bad times came, Imran Ismail left the party, some old people still stand with the founder, Mehmood Maulvi, Fawad Chaudhry left the party, Founder still has popularity among the people, our workers were tortured and thrown into jails, PTI workers’ houses were demolished, Iqbal Khan stands by the founder’s ideology, standing with the founder, they are not meeting our founder, we got one hundred thousand votes, we want the supremacy of the constitution in the country, Sohail Afridi is a person who follows the orders of the founder.

Former PTI leader Mahmood Maulvi said our armed forces are capable of responding to any kind of threat, If anyone looks at Pakistan with a dirty eye, they will gouge out their eyes, situation demands that all political parties come together on one page, everyone must work together for the betterment of the people, the situation in Karachi is in front of all of us, there is a crisis in some industries, unemployment will increase if the industry is closed,

everyone must play their role for the improvement of the country’s economy, I have had a conversation with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, we went to Shah Mahmood Qureshi to ask about his health, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was number two even during the founder’s era and is still there today, roads and violence do not solve problems, we want negotiations to take place, they don’t tell the founder the right thing because his livelihood is at stake, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior leaders will be considered as the founder, all problems can be solved through dialogue, the situation in Gaza and Israel is before us, they too sat at the negotiating table, Shah Mehmood Qureshi says no one comes to ask me, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has made many sacrifices for the party, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been serving jail term for two and a half years, Government ready for talks with PTI: If PTI members do not come to the negotiating table, the situation will worsen, after our meeting, mud is being thrown at Shah Mehmood Qureshi, there are some people within PTI who do not want to negotiate.