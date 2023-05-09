By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discusses the current political instability and judiciary rule and critical economic situation of the country. SK Niazi shares his view that if SC gives the verdict of disqualification chaos will rise in the country. He also added that current political scenario doesn’t seem in the favour of PML (N). SK Niazi stresses on suitable solution for the betterment of the country.

Justice ®️ Shaiq Usmani participated in the show via video link and shares his point of view about the current judiciary instability. He said parliament made rule to control the power of SC. For this purpose constitutional amendment is required. SC only notices those issues for whom there are rules. Elections are impossible to be held on 14th May. Replying to a question he said, “If disqualification occurs, there will be great clash between judiciary and parliament. He also warns if the problems between judiciary and parliament there is a Marshal Law chance. He concluded his view by adding that” Institutions are just following there ego rather to follow constitution.”

Answering to a question; Law Expert Aman Ullah Kanrani said” Talks of Marshal Law are just rumours.” He said that parliament is the only supreme institute. He said all the judges of SC appointed on merit. He also requested to not weaken the parliament. Parliament is authority and everybody is answerable to it. If we can’t think parliament is not supreme it should sent back to home. He also clarifies that decision of three judges is not representing whole judiciary system. Their decision is not according to constitution.

Dr Shahid Hassan Expert Economist also joined the program. He talked about the current economic situation of Pakistan. He said IMF set a condition to improve the economic situation. He also assured that IMF agreement will be done in near future. He also critics that institutes are not in mood to improve the economic situation. We gave a lot of debts without any interest and powerful people grab the opportunity with both hands and now our reserves and economy is in worst condition. He said Bangladesh Textile industry is progressing more than us. We must control our inflation rate. He suggested that to improve our economy we must follow Islamic Banking.

In the last; Justice ®️ Wajih u Din participated in the program and said that a bill which was approved by the parliament was stopped. These acts only happen in our country. He said we must obey and respect constitute. He also clarifies that, “Only ECP has the right to give election dates. “ Politicians are aware about the consequences and if any unpleasant thing happens, politicians will be blame for that.