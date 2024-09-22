Karachi: Pakistani showbiz industry’s well-known host and actress Nida Yasir reacted to the recent statement of her husband and actor Yasir Nawaz’s second marriage.

Recently Yasir Nawaz said in the podcast of his wife Nida and brother Danish Nawaz that I demand that our government should bring such a law under which the wife should remarry her husband after every fifteen years.

Yasir Nawaz said that the law should also include that if a wife does not remarry her husband, she will be put in jail. On her husband’s demand, Nida Yasir said that what thunders do not rain, Yasir talks about this in every interview. Now recently, Nida Yasir participated in Faisal Qureshi’s podcast where the host asked the actress a question regarding Yasir Nawaz’s demand for second marriage.

Read more: “Husband’s unmarried wife should be jailed” Nida Yasir said that my husband Yasir Masti says such things in jest, if he was serious about the statement about second marriage, I would never let him talk.

He said that jokes should not be taken seriously because doing so does not help but only worsens the matter. Nada also said that if Yasir ever wants to remarry in his old age, I can’t do anything because we don’t know anything about the future. After hearing this, the host Faisal Qureshi said that Yasir is a wise man, he will never get married again because after the second marriage a man’s life becomes bad, it is better for a man to be happy with one marriage.