September 22 marks the equinox, when day and night are equal in Pakistan and many parts of the world.

Experts explained that this phenomenon occurs twice a year, on March 22 and September 22, when the duration of day and night is approximately 12 hours each.

The astronomers noted that the sun crosses the equator twice a year. On March 22, it moves from the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere to the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere, resulting in equal day and night. Similarly, on September 22, the sun is directly over the equator, again creating a balance of 12-hour day and night.

It’s worth mentioning that the equator is an imaginary line drawn on world maps that divides the Earth into two equal halves, North and South.