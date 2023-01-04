Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV SK Niazi, discussed very important topics in the programme “Sachi Baat,” including the key decision taken in National Security Committee (NSC) and Pakistan’s economy.

Defense affairs expert Ikram Sehgal participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.”

He stated: “The decisions taken in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting should be implemented; the Taliban need to change their behavior; the Taliban announced that our land will not be used against any country; Pakistan has supported Afghanistan a lot in the last 30 years; we have made a lot of sacrifices for Afghanistan; I stand with my neighbour in every difficult time, and he should also realise this; Pakistan is facing many challenges; Pakistan is facing internal security issues; we need to focus on our security and economy; Pakistan needs to make a clear policy to solve its problems; Local body elections need to be held as soon as possible, and the government should not be obstructed to prevent local elections.

Local body elections serve as a check and balance. Don’t make it a political issue; if the ECP is unable to hold a local election in the capital, it is better to leave and return home.

Similarly, Naeem Khalid Lodhi, a defence analyst, took part in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “The National Security Council meeting was very important.”

The decisions taken in the meeting need to be implemented. “We need to follow the National Action Plan.” The ongoing security situation in the country is alarming. For the sake of the country, all the parties should adopt one approach. The government has to be a clear action plan to improve the situation.

The security situation will improve if the economy will improve. A law should be passed stating that it is necessary to hold local body elections. Each party’s manifesto calls for holding local body elections.

Meanwhile, economist Mirza Akhtar Baig participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.”

He stated, “Important decisions were made in the National Security Council meeting; the decisions made in the meeting need to be implemented immediately.” We need to follow the National Action Plan. The country’s economy is in decline at the moment.

While Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aftab Jahangir participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “There is a solution to the problems of Pakistan; the government should make a clear action plan.”

He continued, “The rapid increase in housing societies has harmed our agricultural land; we should focus on that too, before it destabilises the entire system.”