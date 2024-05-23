ICMA Lahore Campus celebrated 74th Chartered Management Accountants Day on 23rd May 2024. Chartered Management Accountants Day acknowledges the contribution & achievements of Cost & Management Accountants & the crucial role these professionals play in the decision- making process by providing financial insights, cost management analysis & strategic guidance to help thrive businesses. This day also encourages professionals in this field to continue their pursuit of excellence & innovation in financial management practices. Additionally, it raises awareness about the profession & its role in driving economic prosperity.

74th Chartered Management Accountants Day was celebrated by arranging special activities for the members & students of ICMA. Flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremonies and fun programs, entertainment, speech competitions, student excellence awards, fungama were planned to commemorate the Chartered Management Accountants Day. The corporate Event was hosted by the Lahore Branch Council in the evening which attracted a large number of Executives from leading Corporations & Government officials. Panel discussions on the economic scenario of Pakistan & upcoming budget, Speeches by Senior Members of ICMA and corporate Dignitaries. Corporate Leadership Awards were presented to corporates in recognition of their achievements in organizational success.

The event was well attended by Members of ICMA prominent among those were Mr. Ghulam Abbas, Chairman Lahore Branch Council, Mr. Najaf Abbas Vice Chairman Lahore Branch Council, Mr. Hamid Zahoor Secretary Lahore Branch Council, Mr. Muhammad Yasin, Member National Council, Mr. Zia Mustafa Chairman MARCOM Committee, Mr. Anus Maqbool Chairman CPD Committee, Ms. Naheed Khalique Chairperson Women Leadership Committee Lahore, Mr. Rashid Mahmood Chairman Student Affairs Committee, Mr. Muhammad Yasin, Chairman PAIB Committee, Ms, Munaza Elahi, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication.