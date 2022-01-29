Pakistan’s journey ended in ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2022 as Australia beat the national side with a margin of 119-run in a quarter-final match on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first but the decision turned out to be a bad one for them as the Australian side set a huge target of 277 to reach the semi-final.

The Australian openers scored 86 runs for the first wicket with Campbell Kellaway making 47 while player of the match Teague Wyllie smashed 71 runs.

Wyllie added 101 runs for the second wicket with Corey Miller who scored 64 off 75 balls (five fours, one six).

Australia finished their quota of 50 overs with a formidable 276 for seven total on the board. For Pakistan, captain Qasim Akram took three wickets for 40 runs. Awais Ali took two while Mehran Mumtaz and Zeeshan Zameer took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan lost openers Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah inside 4.1 overs. Abdul Faseeh and Irfan Khan added 50 runs for the third wicket which turned out to be Pakistan’s best partnership in the match. Faseeh fell for 28 while shortly after Irfan was dismissed for 27.