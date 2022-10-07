To make sure that fans from all around the nation don’t miss out on the excitement, Daraz, the biggest e-commerce site in Pakistan, will once again offer free live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup matches on their app.Since its debut last year, Daraz Live has successfully aired various cricket matches, and the platform has become as Pakistanis’ go-to digital streaming destination for their preferred sport.

Data from the T20 World Cup last year shows that Daraz’s live feed received 138 million likes and comments in addition to 436 million views and 8 million unique visitors.Due to the time zone differences, a lot of the matches this year will be played during the day (Pakistan Standard Time), making Daraz Live an easy way for cricket fans to watch the tournaments live from anywhere.

The ICC T20 World Cup will once again be available to Pakistanis free of charge thanks to Daraz Pakistan’s acquisition of the live streaming rights. “We are excited to announce that we have again obtained the live streaming rights for the ICC T20 World Cup,” said Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Pakistan.

The fact that Daraz received the greatest search interest and traffic last year compared to other traditional sports streaming platforms is evidence of how quickly digitalization is advancing throughout the nation.”We have merged entertainment and e-commerce by live broadcasting cricket matches on the app.

User engagement during these times to be at an all-time high, as customers get to experience high-voltage cricket action as well as browse numerous categories and add things to their carts,” he continued.