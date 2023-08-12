No one can stop Nawaz Sharif from returning,The upcoming elections will be fought on the slogan "Respect the vote", Shehbaz sharif exchanging his view with MD Roze News Abdul Rafay Niazi and journalists.

Islamabad: MD Roze News Abdul Rafay Niazi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Yes, the decision of the review judgment will not make any difference to Nawaz Sharif, the upcoming elections will be fought on the slogan "Respect the vote", while talking to senior journalists and anchors in Islamabad, the Prime Minister admitted that the cause of inflation is Our vote bank was affected, but we saved the state. I think that the state was saved, so something was saved. We ran the government for 16 months in difficult conditions. In 16 months, a scandal of one rupee did not come against us. On a question about praising the Army Chief, the Prime Minister said that what is wrong in praising the Army Chief? : I am proud, I have always had good relations with the establishment, when was my relation with the establishment not good, I have been the apple of the eyes of the establishment for 30 years, but tell me when and on what occasion I was given a discount, 16 months In the government of 8 months of protest and march, it is the unanimous decision of Muslim League-N that if the majority is obtained, Nawaz Sharif will be the Prime Minister, the decision of the election is the election commission. They will fight on slogans. The Prime Minister said that there is no legal obstacle to the return of Nawaz Sharif, the decision of the review judgment will not affect Nawaz Sharif, the amendment of the Election Act has ended Nawaz Sharif's 5-year disqualification sentence. He said that the caretaker prime minister's decision will be taken within two days, constitutionally there are still a few days for the caretaker prime minister's appointment. Allies have authorized me for caretaker prime minister, only one party said to talk to our leadership, a meeting with the leader of the opposition is also scheduled today. The Prime Minister said that on September 3, 2014, at 12 midnight, I received a call from the Chinese Ambassador. The Chinese Ambassador informed that the visit of the Chinese President was postponed. The next day he met the then Army Chief. said, however, Tehreek-e-Insaf refused to end the sit-in, we will never reveal the political secrets of the 16-month government, if we control customs duty, we will not have to tax them, we imposed super tax on the elite, then the stay order came, at that time 60,000 cases are pending in the judiciary, 26,000 billion rupees are not being recovered due to the pending cases. The Prime Minister said that the previous government did not consider the interests of the country, major surgery is needed in the power sector, Nawaz Sharif during his time load shedding of electricity. Finished, what would be a bigger achievement than this? Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif talked to senior journalists and said that inflation was very high, we had to deal with challenges, inflation came because of IMF, we have to reduce inflation. The Prime Minister said that I have never scolded any journalist, I have always welcomed criticism and construction, I believed in journalists to give an independent report. It was further said that we had to take tough decisions and actions because we couldn't do anything. Never has a prime minister said goodbye like I'm going, I'm going with everyone. Shahbaz Sharif