Two brothers killed their pregnant sister and her husband over a love marriage after seven years in Balochistan’s Mastung area near Lakpass Nushki.

According to Levies officials, Shoaib Khan, a resident of Panjgur, was traveling to Quetta with his pregnant wife and brother. While they were staying at a private hotel near Lakpass Nushki in Mastung, armed men opened fire on the couple and killed them.

Upon receiving the information, Levies personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital. Around seven years ago, Muhammad Shoaib from Chatkan, Panjgur had married Benazir, a resident of Hazar Ganji, Quetta, through a court marriage.

Some time ago, Shoaib had reconciled with his in-laws. A day earlier, the victim’s brothers invited the couple to Quetta under the pretext of a family gathering. The couple left for Quetta but stopped for the night at a hotel near Lakpass.

In the morning, the woman’s brothers called to get their location, reached the hotel, and killed the couple.

The suspects fled after the shooting. Levies have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.