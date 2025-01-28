China is set to hold the world’s first race between humanoid robots and humans in April. The race will be about 21 kilometers long and will be held in the economic and technological development zone of Beijing’s industrial district of Daxing, also known as E-Town.

The E-Town is home to more than 100 companies that manufacture robotics components, machines and related applications. They account for about 50 percent of the city’s nearly 10 billion yuan in output.

About 12,000 humans and humanoid robots can take part in the race, with prizes awarded to the top three runners.

Companies, research institutes, robotics clubs and international universities have been invited to submit their humanoid athletes for the marathon, district officials said.