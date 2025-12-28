A new study has found that hormone replacement therapy (HRT) does not increase or decrease the risk of dementia.

A review of the literature found no evidence of a link between the use of the drugs and the risk of the disease in postmenopausal women (women who have stopped menstruating).

In the review, a team of researchers from the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Australia and China looked at 10 studies involving more than 1 million women.

The scientists found that the drugs should be prescribed based on their benefits and harms, not to prevent dementia.

Experts hope that the results of the review will help the World Health Organization develop guidelines for treating the disease.