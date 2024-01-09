Apple’s iPhone 16 series will be introduced in a few months.

But the possible design of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max has just been revealed.

Mac Rumors has released prototype sketches of the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Both these phones look similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Leaks about the iPhone 16 series begin

However, the images suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will have a larger display size, while the capture button will be added below the power button on their right side.

The iPhone 16 Pro is likely to have a 6.27-inch display, while the 16 Pro Max may have a 6.85-inch display.

The camera setup of both phones is also likely to be updated.

The capture button will only be introduced in the Pro models and will provide a shortcut to access the camera app.

All four models of the iPhone 16 series are likely to be powered by Apple’s A18 processor, while iOS 18 will also be a part of it.

However, major hardware changes are unlikely to be made in this series of phones.

It should be noted that new iPhones are introduced by Apple in September, so we have to wait at least 9 months for the iPhone 16 series.