It is said that “He who does not know how to ask questions, does not know how to learn.” But a question is not just a phrase that comes out of the mouth, it is actually a thought, a curiosity and a beauty of expression. A question is successful only when it is asked with opportunity, context, tone and purpose.

In education and training, ‘asking questions’ is often considered to be just a natural pursuit of the student, but according to modern research, it is a skill that can be learned, taught and improved.

Questions are not just asked, they are carved

The world’s great scientists, thinkers and reformers were the first to know how to ask questions. Newton, seeing an apple falling, asked himself, “Why does it fall down?”

Martin Luther King, Jr., seeing racial discrimination, social inequality and civil rights violations in American society in the sixth decade of the last century, asked: “How long will we not be considered equal?”

That is, a question is not just a means to reach an answer, but the beginning of solving a problem.

How to ask a question? Is every question effective? Is it appropriate to ask a question all the time? Does the style of the question make an impact? Come on! Let’s get to the bottom of this art.

Ask a question with a clear purpose

The basic principle of a question is that it should be asked with a purpose. According to research by the Teaching and Learning Laboratory of Harvard University (Brookfield, 2012), a question that is asked without a purpose often creates confusion or resistance in the class. So before asking a question, ask yourself:

· Do I want to get information?

· Do I want to seek clarification?

· Do I want to make others think?

· Do I simply want to challenge someone?

All of these objectives affect the style, timing, and language of the question.

Recognize the time and place for the question

When to ask a question? This is the most critical aspect of asking a question.

If the teacher is explaining something important or discussing a complex point or a student is emotionally unbalanced, asking a question during this time can not only be disruptive but can also be a hindrance to other students. But if you have paid full attention, prepared the question thoughtfully, and waited for the right time, the same question can be beneficial for the entire class. So as soon as the appropriate break comes, take advantage by asking a question immediately.

The question should be respectful, curious, and humble

The tone of the question determines a lot.

(1) Do you know?

(2) Can you explain?

The meaning of these two questions may be almost the same, but the effect is as different as the earth and the sky.

Deborah Tannen says:

“Language isn’t neutral; it’s relational. A question can open a door—or slam it shut.”

(Tannen, 2001)

That is: language is not neutral; it affects relationships. A question can open a door—or slam it shut.

If a question is asked with arrogance, challenge, or suspicion, the door to knowledge is closed. But if the same question is asked with courtesy and humility, not only does it get an answer, but it also wins hearts.

Open-ended questions provide an opportunity to learn more

There are two types of questions:

Closed-ended questions: Which can be answered with ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

Did Newton discover gravity?

Open-ended questions: Which require an answer in detail.

How did Newton arrive at the theory of gravity?

According to Chin (2006), open-ended questions (such as ‘why?’ and ‘how?’) enhance students’ critical and analytical thinking.

Have the courage to listen after the question

After asking a question, most students or people want to hear ‘the answer they want’ rather than ‘the right answer’. The real skill is to have the patience to listen silently after asking a question and if the answer is confusing, clarify it with further questions.

Asking questions is one style, but listening and understanding the answer is a different attitude and skill. Sometimes we ask questions just to prove our point and do not dare to listen when the answer comes. A good student accepts the answer with an open mind, even if it is different from his/her thinking.

The benefit of asking questions is not only the answer, but also the relationship

When a student asks a question, he/she not only asks the teacher for knowledge but also builds a relationship with him/her by expressing trust. This process promotes respect, participation and dialogue in the classroom and teaching is not just a one-way process.

Now the question is, ‘If asking questions is really an art, can we learn it?’

The answer is: ‘Yes! Of course!’

The points given below are not only based on research but also tested in practical life. These points are especially useful for students and teachers who want to improve the learning, teaching and thinking environment.

Adopt the habit of studying

Questions arise only when there is some information already in mind and after knowing something, there is a feeling of not knowing something. Daily study creates new ideas, contradictions and gaps in your mind and questions arise to fill these gaps.

Example: If you have studied the speeches of Quaid-e-Azam, you can ask this question:

Was Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of Pakistan religious or political? This question will come to mind only after studying.

Suggestion: Do at least 10–15 minutes of extracurricular, informational or analytical study every day.

Keep a notebook for questions

Keep a small copy or digital device in which you write down questions arising from daily observations, class material or any conversation, be it from a book, life or news. With time, you will get used to crafting questions.

Example: If you read in the news that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the field of education, then note down the question:

‘How will artificial intelligence change the role of a teacher?’

Make it a habit: Write down at least one question a day, no matter how simple it is. It’s a mental exer

Listen to TED Talks or conversational programs

When you listen to conversations, debates or Q&A programs held internationally, it will help you understand the style, structure and dignity of asking questions.

Example:

TED Talk: “Do Schools Kill Creativity?” by Sir Ken Robinson

This lecture not only highlights the importance of questions, but the questions themselves are an example of how good questions can surprise the listener.

Practical advice: Watch a video every week and note down two questions from it.

Get feedback from the teacher

Ask the teacher or an intellectual friend for feedback and comments on the question you ask: ‘Sir! Was this question relevant and appropriate to the topic?’

‘ Could it have been asked in a better way?’

This process will not only improve you but also create an intellectual relationship with the teacher.

Learning angle: A good question is learned not only by word of mouth, but also by heart and guidance is very important in this.

Practice three-dimensional questioning (what? why? how?)

This is a simple but profound exercise. Ask yourself three questions about each new topic or any point, problem or idea. This exercise is an excellent training in mental analysis.

What is it?

Why does it happen?

How does it work?

Such questions develop your critical and analytical thinking.

Prepare the question by writing it down

Sometimes the question is in your mind, but while saying or asking, the mind gets confused and thus without preparation, the question often becomes vague or meaningless. If you think and weigh the question well in advance and write it down on paper, it will be clear, coherent and effective.

For example: Instead of saying: ‘Sir! That which… means… that DNA question…’

Write it down and ask: ‘Sir! Can you explain what role the polymerase enzyme plays during DNA replication?’

Result: The teacher will also be impressed and your speech will also be effective.

Work on politeness, restraint and tone

Remember: If the same thing is said in a pleasant manner, the windows of learning open and its impact increases manifold, and if it is said in a rude manner, the windows of learning close.

Example: Instead of ‘You know that this is wrong’! Say: ‘Is it possible that we can see this point from another angle?’

Advice: Practice the question in front of the mirror and monitor your voice and emotions.

Questions are not only a means of gaining knowledge, but also a means of building personality. Therefore, do not use them carelessly, hastily or arrogantly, but use them thoughtfully, tactfully and with purpose.

Asking questions is a practice, a process, and an art full of nuance. It requires learning, the courage to adopt, and the determination to improve. If we teach our students the art of asking questions, rest assured that they will not only become better students but also the leaders, intellectuals, and scientists of tomorrow.