Loneliness is not just a temporary feeling, but can become a serious psychological and physical problem.
According to new research, the experience of loneliness, if it continues for a long time, has profound and sometimes dangerous effects on a person’s mental, emotional and physical health.
Effects on mental health
1) Depression: Loneliness is one of the biggest causes of depression. When a person does not feel connected to others, despair, disgust and loss of self-esteem arise.
- Mental stress: Lonely people feel more stressed even over trivial things. Stress hormones like cortisol remain constantly elevated.
- Memory and thinking ability: Research has found that loneliness affects the parts of the brain that are related to memory, learning and decision-making.
- Risk of mental diseases: Long-term loneliness can increase the risk of dementia or other mental disorders by 40-60%.
Effects on physical health
- Risk of heart disease: Loneliness has the same effect on the heart as smoking or obesity. High blood pressure and irregular heartbeat have been observed more in people who suffer from loneliness.
- Decreased immunity: Lonely people have a weakened immune system, which makes them more susceptible to illness.
- Sleep disturbances: Lonely people have poor sleep quality. They wake up frequently or do not get deep sleep.
- Decreased weight and physical activity: Lonely people often become less active, stop exercising, and eat unhealthy foods.