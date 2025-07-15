Loneliness is not just a temporary feeling, but can become a serious psychological and physical problem.

According to new research, the experience of loneliness, if it continues for a long time, has profound and sometimes dangerous effects on a person’s mental, emotional and physical health.

Effects on mental health

1) Depression: Loneliness is one of the biggest causes of depression. When a person does not feel connected to others, despair, disgust and loss of self-esteem arise.

Mental stress: Lonely people feel more stressed even over trivial things. Stress hormones like cortisol remain constantly elevated. Memory and thinking ability: Research has found that loneliness affects the parts of the brain that are related to memory, learning and decision-making. Risk of mental diseases: Long-term loneliness can increase the risk of dementia or other mental disorders by 40-60%.

Effects on physical health