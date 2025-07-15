Daily The Patriot

Health

How does loneliness affect mental and physical health?

By: News Desk

Published: July 15, 2025 | Updated 1 hour ago

Link copied!

Loneliness is not just a temporary feeling, but can become a serious psychological and physical problem.

According to new research, the experience of loneliness, if it continues for a long time, has profound and sometimes dangerous effects on a person’s mental, emotional and physical health.

Effects on mental health

1) Depression: Loneliness is one of the biggest causes of depression. When a person does not feel connected to others, despair, disgust and loss of self-esteem arise.

  1. Mental stress: Lonely people feel more stressed even over trivial things. Stress hormones like cortisol remain constantly elevated.
  2. Memory and thinking ability: Research has found that loneliness affects the parts of the brain that are related to memory, learning and decision-making.
  3. Risk of mental diseases: Long-term loneliness can increase the risk of dementia or other mental disorders by 40-60%.

Effects on physical health

  1. Risk of heart disease: Loneliness has the same effect on the heart as smoking or obesity. High blood pressure and irregular heartbeat have been observed more in people who suffer from loneliness.
  2. Decreased immunity: Lonely people have a weakened immune system, which makes them more susceptible to illness.
  3. Sleep disturbances: Lonely people have poor sleep quality. They wake up frequently or do not get deep sleep.
  4. Decreased weight and physical activity: Lonely people often become less active, stop exercising, and eat unhealthy foods.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Health

How does loneliness affect mental and physical health?

Published: July 15, 2025 | Updated 1 hour ago

Link copied!

Loneliness is not just a temporary feeling, but can become a serious psychological and physical problem.

According to new research, the experience of loneliness, if it continues for a long time, has profound and sometimes dangerous effects on a person’s mental, emotional and physical health.

Effects on mental health

1) Depression: Loneliness is one of the biggest causes of depression. When a person does not feel connected to others, despair, disgust and loss of self-esteem arise.

  1. Mental stress: Lonely people feel more stressed even over trivial things. Stress hormones like cortisol remain constantly elevated.
  2. Memory and thinking ability: Research has found that loneliness affects the parts of the brain that are related to memory, learning and decision-making.
  3. Risk of mental diseases: Long-term loneliness can increase the risk of dementia or other mental disorders by 40-60%.

Effects on physical health

  1. Risk of heart disease: Loneliness has the same effect on the heart as smoking or obesity. High blood pressure and irregular heartbeat have been observed more in people who suffer from loneliness.
  2. Decreased immunity: Lonely people have a weakened immune system, which makes them more susceptible to illness.
  3. Sleep disturbances: Lonely people have poor sleep quality. They wake up frequently or do not get deep sleep.
  4. Decreased weight and physical activity: Lonely people often become less active, stop exercising, and eat unhealthy foods.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *