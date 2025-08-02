The latest research has found that we are inhaling about 68,000 microplastic particles, measuring between one and 10 micrometers in diameter, every day.

According to experts, this number is about 100 times higher than previous estimates. The team from the University of Toulouse in France tested 16 indoor air samples, such as apartments and cars, to count microplastic particles measuring 1–10 micrometers in diameter.

The experts found that there were about 528 particles/m³ of microplastic in homes and about 2238 particles/m³ in cars. The researchers also estimated that each person is inhaling 3,200 larger microplastic particles measuring 10–300 micrometers in diameter every day.

In addition, 68,000 smaller microplastic particles measuring 1–10 micrometers in diameter are inhaled daily.

These tiny particles can easily reach internal parts of the body, such as the lungs, blood, and even the brain.

Microplastics can accumulate in the body, causing inflammation and hormonal disruptions, and in severe cases, organ damage.