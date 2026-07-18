Daily The Patriot

EntertainmentLatest News

Has Bushra Ansari really earned $10,000 from YouTube? The truth has come to light.

By: DailyPakistan

Published: July 18, 2026

Link copied!

Senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has clarified the rumors circulating about the income she earns from her YouTube channel.

While talking to famous Pakistani host Nadia Khan in a vlog, the famous actress Bushra Ansari admitted that she started vlogging some time ago and Javeria Saud guided her a lot in this regard.

Bushra Ansari also spoke about her income from YouTube and said that all the claims circulating on social media are false. She said, “Most people think that YouTubers earn a lot, but the reality is the opposite, especially when they have other professional commitments.”

Bushra Ansari further said that it is not easy to continue vlogging with a busy shooting schedule, but she will soon leave for Canada and will continue to share vlogs for her fans from there.
Fans also appreciated Bushra Ansari’s clarity and honesty on social media.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EntertainmentLatest News

Has Bushra Ansari really earned $10,000 from YouTube? The truth has come to light.

Published: July 18, 2026

Link copied!

Senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has clarified the rumors circulating about the income she earns from her YouTube channel.

While talking to famous Pakistani host Nadia Khan in a vlog, the famous actress Bushra Ansari admitted that she started vlogging some time ago and Javeria Saud guided her a lot in this regard.

Bushra Ansari also spoke about her income from YouTube and said that all the claims circulating on social media are false. She said, “Most people think that YouTubers earn a lot, but the reality is the opposite, especially when they have other professional commitments.”

Bushra Ansari further said that it is not easy to continue vlogging with a busy shooting schedule, but she will soon leave for Canada and will continue to share vlogs for her fans from there.
Fans also appreciated Bushra Ansari’s clarity and honesty on social media.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *