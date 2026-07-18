Senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has clarified the rumors circulating about the income she earns from her YouTube channel.

While talking to famous Pakistani host Nadia Khan in a vlog, the famous actress Bushra Ansari admitted that she started vlogging some time ago and Javeria Saud guided her a lot in this regard.

Bushra Ansari also spoke about her income from YouTube and said that all the claims circulating on social media are false. She said, “Most people think that YouTubers earn a lot, but the reality is the opposite, especially when they have other professional commitments.”

Bushra Ansari further said that it is not easy to continue vlogging with a busy shooting schedule, but she will soon leave for Canada and will continue to share vlogs for her fans from there.

Fans also appreciated Bushra Ansari’s clarity and honesty on social media.