QUETTA: The Balochistan government has approved major reforms in the administrative structure of the province, establishing 4 new divisions, 5 new districts, several new sub-divisions, tehsils and sub-tehsils.

According to a notification issued by the Revenue Department after the approval of the provincial cabinet, after these reforms, the number of divisions in Balochistan has increased from 7 to 11, while the number of districts has increased from 36 to 41.

According to the notification, under Sections 5, 6 and 6-A of the Balochistan Land Revenue Act 1967, the existing Quetta district has been divided into two districts, Quetta East and Quetta West, on the basis of the railway track. Wildlife

Quetta East will include Saddar, City and Sariab, while Quetta West will include Kuchlak, Brewery and Panjpai. The Irrigation Department building in Sariab will be used as the office of the Deputy Commissioner Quetta West.

Bariori has been given the status of a new tehsil and Panjpai a new subdivision, while new boundaries of the Patwar Circles of both districts will also be drawn. The government has separated Mastung district from Kalat division and included it in Quetta division.

Mastung district will have Mastung, Dasht, Khad-e-Kocha and Kargdap administrative units, while Khad-e-Kocha and Kargdap have been given the status of sub-tehsils. A new subdivision named Toba Kakri has been established, with Bahram Khan as its headquarters, while retaining the existing boundaries of Pishin district.

Barshor has been given the status of a tehsil, while Toba Kakri is a new tehsil. Dobandi has been made a sub-tehsil in Qila Abdullah district, while no change has been made in the boundaries of Chaman district. Under the reforms, Kalat division has been abolished and replaced by Khuzdar division and Lasbela division.

Khuzdar division will include Khuzdar, Kalat, Sorab and new district Wadh. In Khuzdar district, Baghbana and Mola new sub-divisions, Zaidi new tehsil while Karkh has been given the status of tehsil.

In Kalat district, Johan and Gazig have been made sub-tehsils, while Zehri has been included in Sorab district. According to the notification, Wadh has been declared a new district with its headquarters at Nal. Wadh district will include Wadh, Nal and Ornach sub-divisions while Ornach, Grisha and Aranji have been given the status of sub-tehsils.

The government has also established Lasbela division, which will include Lasbela, Hub and Awaran districts. Rakhshan division will include Chagai, Noshki, Kharan and Washak, Makran division will include Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur and new district Tamp, Naseerabad division will include Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Jhal Magsi, Usta Muhammad and Sohabpur.

Zhob division will continue to include Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Sherani, while the former Sibi division has been renamed as Sivi division, which will include Sivi, South Dera Bugti and Kachhi.

Loralai division will include Loralai, Daki, Ziarat, Musakhel and Harnai, while the newly established Koh Suleman division will include Kohlu, Barkhan and North Dera Bugti. The Balochistan government has directed the Board of Revenue to complete the implementation of the new administrative division, demarcation and other measures within a month. Wildlife

According to government officials, the aim of these reforms is to improve the provision of government services to the public, improve administrative efficiency, effectively implement development projects and further strengthen the governance system at the local level.