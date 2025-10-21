October 20, 2025 – The National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, visited the construction site of the

Serhetabat–Herat section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan– India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. This section, referred to as “Arkadagyň ak ýoly” (“The White Road of Arkadag”), marks a critical stage in the

advancement of regional energy cooperation. During his visit to the Rabat Sanghi district of Afghanistan’s Herat

province, Hero-Arkadag was warmly received by members of the official delegations from both Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. A solemn ceremony was held at the site, beginning with prayers for the successful

implementation of this important international project. In his welcoming remarks, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan overseeing the fuel and energy sector noted that,

under the constant support of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the country continues to make significant progress in modernizing and expanding its oil and gas industry. On behalf of the workers in the fuel and energy sector, he wished both Hero-Arkadag and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov continued health and success in their noble efforts. As a token of gratitude, a commemorative uniform from the

State Concern “Turkmengaz” was presented to Hero-Arkadag. Hero-Arkadag then addressed the gathering, emphasizing that, under the current leadership, Turkmenistan is implementing grand-scale infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening friendly and neighborly relations with regional countries. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s vast hydrocarbon reserves, which support its long-term natural gas export strategy. In this context, the TAPI gas pipeline project plays a vital role in fostering regional energy security and cooperation among the fraternal

peoples of the region. Hero-Arkadag recalled that on September 11, 2024, the laying of the Serhetabat–Herat section of the pipeline —the “Arkadagyň ak ýoly” — began in Mary velayat, marking a major milestone in the TAPI project’sdevelopment. Today, the next phase of this key section officially commenced.



Speaking next, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs, on behalf of the Afghan side expressed sincere appreciation to Hero-Arkadag and the President of Turkmenistan

for their continued support in advancing mutual cooperation and driving the TAPI project forward. He also extended warm greetings from Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of

Afghanistan. A documentary film showcasing progress on the Serhetabat–Herat section

of the gas pipeline was presented to attendees. In his remarks, Hero-Arkadag emphasized that, as it is well known, the United States of America was among the first to support the TurkmenistanAfghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project. He praised the contributions of the U.S.-based consultancy Brownstein, which continues

to provide valuable expertise and recommendations for the project’s successful realization.

Hero-Arkadag, along with the other attendees, then inspected the heavy machinery and equipment acquired for the pipeline’s construction. He also visited the pipe welding site designated for the Herat province section.

There, H. Saparov, head of the Afghan branch of the “Türkmengazgurluşyk” Closed Joint-Stock Company, reported on the current construction status and requested Hero-Arkadag’s blessing to begin the welding process. In a solemn and symbolic moment, Hero-Arkadag gave his official blessing, marking the launch of the next stage of the Serhetabat–Herat gas pipeline — a significant step in the implementation of the TAPI project and

a testament to Turkmenistan’s commitment to regional development and energy diplomacy