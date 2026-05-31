US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has praised Pakistan’s leadership for its role in supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions between Washington and Tehran, saying recent developments reflected growing cooperation in pursuit of peace.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, Hegseth referred to Pakistan’s contribution during discussions on regional diplomacy, alongside references to broader international engagement in de-escalating the US-Iran conflict.

He specifically pointed to the involvement of Pakistan’s leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, describing their engagement in peace-related dialogue as part of an emerging framework of cooperation.

Hegseth said the situation reflected “unexpected developments” in diplomacy, suggesting that sustained communication between relevant parties had helped create space for negotiations on reducing tensions between the two sides.

He also noted that US President Donald Trump had played a role in facilitating broader diplomatic momentum aimed at stabilising relations and preventing further escalation between the two countries.

The Pentagon chief underlined that diplomatic engagement between major international and regional actors remained critical, particularly in conflicts involving wider security and economic implications.

Hegseth’s remarks came during a wider discussion on global security challenges, where he emphasised the importance of coordination among allies and partners in managing conflict and promoting stability.