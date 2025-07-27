The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a new spell of monsoon rains across the country starting tomorrow (Monday), warning of potential urban flooding.

According to the Met Office, rain is expected from July 28 to 31 in Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and several cities in Punjab. There is also a risk of a significant rise in water levels in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers during this period.

In Balochistan, rainfall is likely between July 29 and 31, while Sindh is expected to experience showers from July 30 to 31. Some areas may witness heavy downpours, increasing the risk of flash floods in local streams, urban flooding in low-lying areas, and landslides in hilly regions.

Meanwhile, in Hafizabad’s Sukheke area, stagnant rainwater has yet to be drained from several villages even after ten days, causing severe difficulties for residents due to disrupted road access.

In Kashmore, water levels in the Indus River at Guddu Barrage are rising, with fluctuations also observed at Taunsa Barrage. In Layyah, over 70 villages have been submerged due to the overflow of the Indus River. Rescue and relief operations by the local administration are ongoing.

Additionally, the water level at Rawal Dam has reached 1,750 feet. As a precaution, the dam’s spillways have been opened to manage the rising levels.