The possibility of increasing heat intensity is being shown in Karachi today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department said that today the maximum temperature may go up to 36 degrees Celsius due to which the possibility of heat increase is being shown today.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the humidity in the air is 60% and winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 6 kilometers per hour, while sea breezes are also likely to resume by noon.