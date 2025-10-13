ISLAMABAD: The hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against the founding chairman of PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi has been postponed until October 14.

The jail hearing of the Toshakhana-II case was canceled today and was held at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. The Toshakhana-II case was scheduled for the prosecution’s arguments today.

The case was heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, and the testimony in the Toshakhana-II case has been completed.

A new date was announced from the Judicial Complex, Islamabad. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until October 14.