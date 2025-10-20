Actor and host Haris Waheed has revealed that new artists in the showbiz industry are often given advice that is not only unrealistic but also affects the self-confidence of the actors.

Recently, during a conversation in a podcast, Haris Waheed shared his experiences related to the beginning of his career. He said that when he was new in the industry, an assistant director advised him to get injections to build a better body because just doing gyms would not achieve the desired change.

Haris said that the same person also told him to use skin whitening creams so that he would look more attractive on screen.

Haris Waheed humorously said that he ignored all such advice and stuck to his principles. The actor clarified that he did not get any injections or use any skin whitening products.

The actor said that he is proud of his true personality and natural complexion and believes that true beauty lies in a person’s truthfulness and self-confidence, and that receiving advice to change it affects self-confidence, so he has never followed such advice.