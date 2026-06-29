The relationship between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress and model Mahika Sharma has once again become the news, where speculations of a secret wedding of the two are circulating on social media.

These rumors gained momentum when a picture of Hardik Pandya and Mahika Sharma went viral on social media, in which both are present with an elderly woman. After carefully examining the picture, users claimed that Mahika Sharma is seen wearing vermilion, while the elderly woman in the picture is seen holding both of their hands.

For this reason, many social media users started guessing that perhaps this picture was taken after a private wedding ceremony of the two. However, no official confirmation or statement regarding the marriage has been made by Hardik Pandya or Mahika Sharma so far.

Fans are making various comments after the pictures went viral on social media. Some users say that the two have entered a new phase in their relationship after knowing each other for a long time, but this is currently limited to speculation.

Hardik Pandya had introduced Mahika Sharma as his new life partner when news of his relationship with him surfaced almost two years after his separation from his ex-wife, Serbian-born Natasha Stankovic.

In October 2025, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of himself with Mahika Sharma on the beach on his Instagram story, in which the two were spending happy moments. Even after this picture, there was a lot of chatter on social media regarding their relationship.

Mahika Sharma, 31, hailing from Assam, is about seven years younger than Hardik Pandya and is considered a household name in the Indian fashion industry. She has appeared on the covers of several leading magazines and has also won the Model of the Year award at the Indian Fashion Awards.

It should be noted that the news regarding the marriage of Hardik Pandya and Mahika Sharma is still unconfirmed and the final status will be clear only after an official announcement from both of them.