Pakistan’s famous singer Asim Azhar has restored more than 600 of his old photos and videos on Instagram, including several memorable photos shared with actress Hania Amir. After the return of these posts, discussions about the past relationship of the two artists have started again on social media.

After restoring the posts, Asim Azhar also shared an interesting message on Instagram. He wrote, “Welcome everyone, now enjoy some old and embarrassing moments.” With this message, fans got busy watching old photos and videos, but the photos with Hania Amir got the most attention.

As soon as these posts resurfaced, various showbiz and entertainment platforms started highlighting the joint photos of Hania Amir and Asim Azhar, after which their past memories once again became a topic of discussion on social media.

Seeing the situation, Asim Azhar also offered an explanation through his Instagram story. He wrote that he wished the media would show all the more than 600 posts that he had restored instead of just specific photos. According to him, his true fans had been wanting to see his old posts related to his career, travels and various achievements for a long time, which is why he decided to bring them back.

It should be noted that there was a time when speculations about Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar’s relationship continued to grace the news, however, the two artists never openly discussed the nature of their relationship.