Pakistani actress and model Hafsa Butt has revealed harassment in the showbiz industry.

Actress Hafsa Butt has revealed an unpleasant incident that happened in the showbiz industry in a recent interview. The actress revealed that she faced casting couch early in her career, when a producer talked to her about personal gain in exchange for a lead role.

According to Hafsa, a producer asked her through a voice note if she had ever played a lead role, and when she refused, the producer said that if she offered the lead role, the producer should also benefit from it.

When the actress asked for an explanation, she received an inappropriate message, after which she blocked the person in question.

Hafsa said that the next day she received a call from another number in which the producer explained that the conversation was not for her. Hafsa shared the incident with her colleague, who said that all this is considered normal in showbiz.

The actress says that a few years later she met the producer again, which was a normal meeting, but the incident was a very frightening experience for her.