During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Afghanistan–Kazakhstan bilateral relations, regional connectivity and major infrastructure projects, opportunities and challenges in regional trade, Kazakhstan’s role in promoting regional stability, and other matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Shakeeb expressed his appreciation for Kazakhstan’s continued support and constructive stance toward peace and economic development in Afghanistan. He further conveyed his hope that the finalization of the USD 3 billion joint trade agreement would yield tangible benefits not only for the two countries but also for the broader region.

Ambassador Kistafin reaffirmed his country’s support for stability and economic development in Afghanistan and highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts to advance major projects in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, bilateral commerce, and related sectors. He also noted that the prevailing stability and security situation in Afghanistan has enhanced Kazakhstan’s optimism regarding regional connectivity and trade, and commended the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in this regard.

Ambassador Kistafin further emphasised the importance of collective action by all countries to ensure regional stability, economic development, and the smooth flow of transit.