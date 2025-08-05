FLORIDA: A grand and memorable celebration was held in Lauderhill, Florida, following Pakistan cricket team’s remarkable victory against the West Indies in the three-match T20 series. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation not only from the local Pakistani community but also from key government officials of Pakistan and prominent religious, social, business, and media personalities based in the United States.The ceremony was organised by renowned Pakistani-American Democratic leader Tahir Javed, who praised the performance of the national cricket team and expressed his best wishes for the players. He described the occasion as a reflection of national unity and the shared passion of Pakistanis across the globe.

Among the distinguished guests were Federal Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh. Also present were Mian Tahir Ismail, President of the Islamic Center of Greater Miami; Mian Mushtaq, a well-known Florida businessman; Raees Ahmed, Director of JRJ Innovations; Amin Markatia, CEO of Azan Holdings; Afzal Qureshi, President of Cricket Council USA; Ahsan Asad, Board Member of ICNA Social Justice USA; Musharraf Khan, Director of Asia Times; and Dr Asim Asad, Head of ICNA Social Justice USA.

The attendees expressed their joy and national pride by chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” while waving the national flag. A beautifully decorated cake was also cut during the event to commemorate the victory, further adding to the festive spirit.One of the most memorable moments came when Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh joined in the celebration by waving their hands to the beat of the music and performing a lighthearted bhangra dance. The crowd erupted in applause and joy as the atmosphere turned electric with unity and national pride.

The widely circulated video on social media shows Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh stepping beyond his official role, mingling warmly with the Pakistani diaspora, and expressing sincere joy over the team’s triumph — a true display of heartfelt patriotism and connection with the people.In his speech, host Tahir Javed applauded PCB Chairman Naqvi’s efforts to promote young talent and modernise the national team. He remarked that the results of these visionary steps will soon be evident, adding that this victory is not merely a sports achievement but a powerful symbol of national dignity and unity — something every Pakistani can take pride in.This celebration was not just a tribute to Pakistan’s cricket success, but a living portrait of love and loyalty to the homeland, deeply rooted in the hearts of overseas Pakistanis — a spirit that filled the air of Florida with renewed energy and pride.