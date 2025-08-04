ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has begun receiving Hajj applications under the government’s regular scheme from today, August 4, The News reported.A ministry spokesperson said on Sunday that applications from registered pilgrims would be accepted at scheduled bank branches on a first-come, first-served basis until August 9.

If quota remains available, the ministry plans to open the process for non-registered applicants from August 11 to 16.On completion of quota under the government scheme, the ministry portal would be closed for receiving more applications.

The spokesperson said the Hajj expenses would vary between Rs1,150,000 to Rs1,250,000 as decided under the Hajj Policy-2026.Those planning to perform Hajj for duration of 38 to 42 days, would deposit Rs500,000 along with the application while those applying for package of 20 to 25 days would have to deposit Rs5,50,000 with the application.

The second installment would be received from November 1, 2025. Over-age limit for performance of Hajj has been ended while those borne after March 1, 2014 are not entitled to submit application.According to the Hajj Policy, approved by the federal cabinet, the government scheme’s quota has been increased to 119,210. Private scheme’s quota is reduced to 60,000 pilgrims for Hajj-2026.

