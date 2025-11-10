Islamabad: The government’s tax revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2025-26 reached Rs 3,046 billion, while the volume of non-tax revenue in the same period last year was Rs 3,051 billion, while the overall target of non-tax revenue for the current fiscal year has been set at Rs 5,147 billion.

In this regard, the Ministry of Finance has released details of the revenue received from non-tax revenue in the first three months of the current fiscal year. According to the report, the revenue received from petroleum levy increased by about Rs 110 billion in 3 months, with a collection of Rs 371.6 billion recorded in the form of petroleum levy from July to September.

In the same period last year, Rs 261.68 billion was collected from the public as petroleum levy. In the first three months of this year, Rs 10.19 billion was also collected as carbon levy.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Pakistan’s profit from July to September was Rs 2,428 billion, Rs 14 billion was collected in passport fees, Rs 7.94 billion was collected under gas surcharge, provincial and federal government agencies received a markup of more than Rs 27 billion, including oil and gas royalties, petroleum levy, and gas development cess.