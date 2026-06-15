Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Hails Iran-US Peace Deal as Victory for Dialogue, Stability & Global Peace

Rawalpindi – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, has hailed the historic peace deal between Iran and the United States; finalized with Pakistan’s active mediation, as a decisive victory for diplomacy over confrontation and a major step toward regional and global stability.

Barrister Danyal acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the strategic vision of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the diplomatic mastery of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and the regional security coordination of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, all of whom played instrumental roles in achieving this breakthrough.

“This agreement proves that diplomacy, not destruction, is the path to progress. Pakistan played a pivotal role in bridging gaps between the two nations, backed by the collective wisdom of our leadership and security apparatus”.

He noted that the success reflects the confidence both Iranian and American leadership place in Pakistan’s principled and balanced foreign policy. The ceasefire and subsequent peace deal will stabilize the conflict zone and ease economic pressures on developing nations by improving global energy supply chains.

Barrister Danyal reaffirmed that Pakistan stands ready to support any initiative that builds upon this progress. He acknowledged friendly nations including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, and the UAE for encouraging restraint. “This peace deal is a message that Pakistan is a force for stability, unity, and hope”.

The agreement, expected to be formally observed on June 19, has been widely welcomed as a foundation for long-term peace, development, and prosperity.