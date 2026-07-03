The American newspaper has claimed that Israel was planning to target Iran’s top negotiators during the visit of the Iranian delegation for peace talks in Islamabad.

According to the New York Times, Israel had plans to target Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Baqir Ghalibaf.

In view of the concerns, the US administration also informed Iran about possible Israeli action through some countries in the region.

The report stated that during a visit to Islamabad in April, Iranian officials had asked the US for a guarantee that the Iranian delegation would not be targeted through Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

According to the American newspaper, the planes of the Pakistani Air Force kept the plane of the Iranian delegation under siege from Iran to Pakistan and from Pakistan to Iran.

On the return, the Iranian authorities received intelligence of Israeli planes entering Iran from Iraq and passed it on to the returning plane, on which the plane was taken down at Mashhad Airport, the incident was also confirmed by Baqir Qalibaf’s senior aide, Mohammad Marandi.