ISLAMABAD: Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif instructed the National Command and Operation Center to “completely activate” in response to the country’s sharp increase in coronavirus cases (NCOC).

Today, the prime minister presided over a meeting of the NCOC at the PM Office and assessed the COVID-19 situation around the nation amidst a continuous uptick in optimism, particularly in Karachi.

In a statement released by the PM Office, it was said that “a decision has been made to fully activate the NCOC and directions have been given to apply the COVID-19 SOPs.”

A decision has also been made to direct provincial and district administrations to guarantee adherence to laws and regulations.