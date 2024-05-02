Google is introducing an interesting feature for Android users in the form of audio emoji.

This feature has been introduced in the Google BiPhone app and is currently available in the beta version.

But common users will be able to use it soon.

In this feature, users will have 6 different sound effects that can be played during a phone call.

A feature to switch all apps on Android devices to dark mode

Among these emojis, it will be possible to use other emojis including applause, sad trombone and Face with Tears of Joy as audio.

If you want to try it now, sign up for the beta version of the Phone by Google app.

Using this feature is also quite easy, after becoming a beta tester, go to the Google Play Store and update the Phone by Google app.

Then call someone and then click on the new audio emoji button that will appear above the phone dialer button.

After clicking on it, you will see 6 audio emoji icons in front of you.

Then click on an emoji of your choice and the corresponding audio will play for a few seconds while a full-screen animation will also appear.

The voice of the emoji will be heard by you as well as the listener on the phone.

Keep in mind that this feature is best used with friends or family, as these emojis will feel awkward during serious conversations.