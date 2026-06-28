Google has imposed new restrictions on the use of its AI models by social media company Meta.

According to the report, Meta had requested more computing power from Google for its artificial intelligence projects, but Google was unable to fully meet this demand.

According to a report by the British newspaper Financial Times, Google informed Meta in March this year that it could not provide the required level of computing power for Gemini AI models. This shortage affected and delayed several of Meta’s internal AI projects.

The report said that other Google customers were also affected by the limited availability of computing resources, but Meta was most affected because its demand for AI models was unusually high.

According to sources, after these restrictions, Meta has instructed its employees to use AI tokens more carefully and effectively. AI tokens are units that measure the amount of use of artificial intelligence models.

Google and Meta did not immediately respond to the report, while Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Experts say that major technology companies around the world are investing billions of dollars in new data centers and advanced chips, but despite this, the computing capacity required to meet the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence remains a major challenge.

According to the report, Google Cloud’s revenue has increased significantly, however, the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai has also admitted that the lack of computing resources has affected further growth opportunities.