Following a complaint from Mexico’s former telecom director, Apple and Alphabet’s Google are being investigated for anti-competitive behaviour there, he claimed in a message on Twitter on Friday.

Mony de Swaan Addati, the former head of the telecommunications federation that was later replaced by IFT, filed the complaint with Mexico’s telecommunications regulator IFT yesterday.

According to his complaint, Apple and Google “completely inhibit(ed) competition” by tying use of their own payment processing systems for in-app purchases to their app store monopolies.

De Swaan Addati claimed in an online statement that Google’s Play shop and Apple’s store both charge 15%–20% commission, which drives up prices. Google declined to comment.

Apple and Google have both loosened rules and reduced fees as a result of a recent wave of lawsuits and complaints challenging the pair’s app store policies in numerous countries, but some app developers and other opponents say additional changes are still required.

De Swaan Addati stated that he took his case to the IFT after the Mexican competition watchdog turned down his request to launch an investigation into the corporations.

In keeping with international best practises, he stated, “I have full faith that (the IFT) will examine and apply its authorities so that these businesses stop abusing their market position to the harm of developers and customers.”