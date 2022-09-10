Prior to the Asia Cup final, Pakistan and Sri Lanka played a low-scoring encounter, but drama broke out in the second innings’ 16th over as the island nation was cruising to victory.Despite Pakistani captain Babar Azam not seeking one, the umpire had signalled for a DRS appeal.

On Hasan Ali’s first ball of the 16th over, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan vigorously appealed for caught-behind. But the umpire stuck to his guns and refused to change his mind.In order to determine whether the pitch had an edge or not, Babar then proceeded to move in that direction.

Babar didn’t want the DRS, yet the umpire still requested it.Babar obviously did not like that and told the umpire, “kaptaan main hu (I am the captain)” while grinning.

Just two days before the final against the same side, which is set to take place in Dubai, Pakistan was defeated by Sri Lanka by a score of 5 wickets.Sri Lanka’s bowling effort to build up the comfortable victory over Pakistan was led by the spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.