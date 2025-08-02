Lahore: Hira Mani, a well-known actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has given an interesting message to her fans.

Hira Mani keeps sharing her various videos and pictures on Instagram, in which she is sometimes seen dancing and sometimes making funny videos.

Recently, the actress shared her various pictures on Instagram and also sent an interesting message to her fans.

The actress wrote that good clothes and a good car do not change life, and when I got all this, I realized it.

She further wrote that do not kill the child within you, who is only happy in small things, live your life to the fullest.

