Karachi: Gold prices have increased once again at the global and local levels. As investors continued to buy gold, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $17 to $2,900.

Similarly, there was no trend of increasing gold prices in the local bullion markets on Monday, as the price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by Rs1,700 to Rs3,03,200 and the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs1,458 to Rs2,59,945.

In contrast to the increase in gold prices, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs 3,350 and the price of silver per 10 grams remained unchanged at Rs 2,872.08 paisa.