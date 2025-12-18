Karachi: Gold prices continue to rise, as a result of which gold has become more expensive in the global and local markets today.

As the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $22 to $4,334, the price of 24-carat gold per tola in the local bullion markets also increased by Rs2,200 to Rs455,762 on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams in the local markets increased by Rs1,800 to Rs390,742.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs78 to Rs6,900 and the price of silver per 10 grams also increased by Rs67 to Rs5,915.



