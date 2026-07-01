Karachi: Due to the US raising interest rates to increase the value of the dollar globally, Trump’s orders to audit US gold assets and HSBC’s closure of local gold trading in China, the global gold prices have continued to decline.

According to Imran Tasuri, Chairman of the All Pakistan Gem Jewelers Exporters and Traders Association, the future fluctuations in gold prices will depend on the geopolitical situation, while global players are also preferring to strengthen the dollar instead of gold.

According to Imran Tasuri, global rating agency JP Morgan has predicted that the price of gold per ounce will reach $6,000 globally by the end of December.