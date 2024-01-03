The price of gold per tola in the country has decreased by 1300 rupees.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, after a decrease of 1,300 rupees, the price of gold per tola in the country is 2,20,000 rupees.

The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by 1 thousand 115 rupees to 1 lakh 88 thousand 614 rupees.

According to the association, the price of gold per ounce in the world market has decreased by 12 dollars to 2 thousand 62 dollars, while in Pakistan this price is 2 thousand 82 dollars by adding a premium of 20 dollars.