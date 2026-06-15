In a major diplomatic breakthrough that has elevated Islamabad’s stature on the world stage, global leaders and international bodies have poured in praise for Pakistan’s pivotal mediation that successfully brokered a historic peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday, June 15, 2026, that Pakistan will officially host the signing ceremony of the landmark peace agreement in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday, June 19. The deal brings an immediate, permanent end to a devastating 107-day war that erupted on February 28, following military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran. The conflict had triggered an acute global energy crisis, heavily choked international trade, and severely impacted Pakistan’s domestic economy.

The announcement triggered an outpouring of global appreciation, with various capitals commending Pakistan’s diplomatic perseverance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended a special note of gratitude to Islamabad, thanking Pakistan for its “exceptional mediation efforts” alongside the constructive support of Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Similarly, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warmly welcomed the breakthrough, extending congratulations to US President Donald Trump and the mediators from Pakistan and Qatar for halting the hostilities. China’s Foreign Ministry also publicly commended Islamabad, highlighting that Pakistan’s persistent mediation succeeded in bringing the two heavily adversarial nations back to the negotiating table. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed his deep appreciation to Pakistan and other regional partners, describing the agreement as a vital step toward a peaceful settlement of the Middle Eastern crisis.

The praise echoed across European and Asian capitals as world leaders acknowledged the profound global economic relief the deal brings. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent out a heartfelt thank you to Pakistan and Qatar, stating that their mediation made an “opportunity for peace” possible that the global community must now seize. Meanwhile, Tokyo registered its official commendation during a high-level phone call, where the Japanese Foreign Ministry conveyed deep appreciation to Pakistan for its “sustained” and constructive efforts throughout the delicate peace process. Additional messages of gratitude and validation were issued by the foreign ministries and leadership of Canada, Australia, Kuwait, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, all recognizing that Pakistan’s diplomatic intervention prevented a much wider structural crash of the global financial and energy supply lines.

Addressing the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the successful mediation an unprecedented milestone in Pakistan’s foreign policy history. He noted that the country had been tirelessly working since securing a preliminary ceasefire on April 8, even hosting a highly sensitive, top-level meeting between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf in April. The Premier explicitly credited the country’s top military command, paying special tribute to Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his extraordinary resilience and unwavering commitment to keeping the dialogue alive when negotiations repeatedly teetered on the brink of collapse. Shahbaz Sharif emphasized that the MoU effectively opens the de facto blockaded Strait of Hormuz, immediately halts military operations across all fronts including Lebanon and positions Pakistan not just as a traditional regional player, but as an indispensable arbiter of global peace.