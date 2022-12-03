LAHORE: Humayun Saeed, a Pakistani actor, had the good fortune to help prepare the Ka’aba shroud.

He is currently in Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah, and while there, he had the honour of helping to prepare the Ka’aba’s shroud. His supporters praised him for being given this chance.

On social media, Humayun and his wife routinely post photos. They also have custom prayer mats with their names on them. Humayun shared his photographs with the world while he was travelling from Medina to Makkah. Additionally, he posted pictures of the Masjid-e-Nabwi and the Masjidul Haram. Look at this: